Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 711,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,028,000. Norges Bank owned 1.12% of Blueprint Medicines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,964,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,726,000 after purchasing an additional 729,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,827,000 after buying an additional 385,818 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,417,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,616,000 after acquiring an additional 269,896 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $21,104,000.

Shares of BPMC opened at $87.11 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $80.68 and a 52-week high of $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. Research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BPMC. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.95.

In other news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 1,446 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $159,407.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,378 shares in the company, valued at $16,467,430.72. The trade was a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $296,661.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,167.40. The trade was a 14.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,608 shares of company stock worth $3,319,587 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

