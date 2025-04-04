Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $39,000 Position in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter worth about $365,965,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Everus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,650,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,672,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,611,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter worth $28,332,000.

Shares of ECG stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. Everus has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.37.

Everus ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

In related news, CFO Maximillian J. Marcy acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,687.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,756.92. The trade was a 30.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward A. Ryan bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,562.56. The trade was a 10.35 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,750 shares of company stock worth $153,853.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

