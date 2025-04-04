Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $563.39 million, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Realty Income Trust ( NYSE:UHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 211.51%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.