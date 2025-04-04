Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $521,000 Holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of One Liberty Properties worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $30.45.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th.

One Liberty Properties Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

