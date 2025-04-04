Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $277,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $405.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $432.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.49. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $376.14 and a 12 month high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

