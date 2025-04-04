Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,500 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 68,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 16,809 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 668,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after buying an additional 212,373 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 97,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

