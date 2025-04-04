NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 11.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) dropped 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 36,824,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 55,882,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIO from $8.90 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra Research raised NIO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). NIO had a negative return on equity of 113.83% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 53,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
