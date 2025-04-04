NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Lessened by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,267 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,987,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,384,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 5,745.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 14.6 %

NIKE stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.34 and a twelve month high of $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

