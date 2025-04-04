Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Amphenol by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amphenol by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $62.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

