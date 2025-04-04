Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $873,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 618.2% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SYK opened at $368.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The company has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.90.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

