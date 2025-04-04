Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 829,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,930,000 after purchasing an additional 197,725 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 845,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,671,000 after purchasing an additional 588,999 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 19,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 51,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,006.10. This represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

