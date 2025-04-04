Nicholas S. Schorsch Purchases 1,403 Shares of American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $16,457.19. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 979,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,491,892.73. The trade was a 0.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NYC opened at $11.30 on Friday. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. The company has a market cap of $29.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.08.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.54). American Strategic Investment had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 334.85%. The company had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 million.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

