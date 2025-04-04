New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Solventum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.86.

Solventum Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.59.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

