New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,772 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in Novavax by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,148,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,305 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Novavax by 48.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,999,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after purchasing an additional 656,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after buying an additional 304,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 73.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 709,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 301,627 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.92. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $23.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Novavax to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

