New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes $77,000 Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,712,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,852,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,292,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,961,000 after acquiring an additional 240,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PTC by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,193,000 after acquiring an additional 135,677 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PTC by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,076,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,088,000 after purchasing an additional 133,370 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,650.12. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $149.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.14 and a 200-day moving average of $180.45. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.90 and a 12 month high of $203.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

