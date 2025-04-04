New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes $38,000 Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 409 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 773 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO opened at $78.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.25 million. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.