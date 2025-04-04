New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,828 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 312.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,078,000 after acquiring an additional 908,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,919,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,965,000 after acquiring an additional 690,262 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $11.62 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $19.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 110.86% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $549,807.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,941 shares in the company, valued at $22,760,901.99. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

