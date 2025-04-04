New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in York Water by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of York Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in York Water by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in York Water by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after buying an additional 40,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in York Water by 1.0% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 709,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YORW opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The York Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $507.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.61.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.2192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.27%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

