New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $121,000 Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of YETI by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YETI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

YETI stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.18.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

