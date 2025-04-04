New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $83,000 in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in N-able by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in N-able by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in N-able in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of N-able by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of N-able in a report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on N-able from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of N-able from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

N-able Stock Down 4.8 %

NABL opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. N-able, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

N-able declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

N-able Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

