New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $69,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 232 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,099 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1,058.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,296 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $13,906,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Autodesk by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 300,135 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,963 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,453,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.29.

Autodesk Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $257.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.