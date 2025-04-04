New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $56,000 in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Teekay in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Teekay by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:TK opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $573.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43. Teekay Co. has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

