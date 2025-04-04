New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at $582,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.20.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total value of $760,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,487.89. The trade was a 13.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $877,569.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,499.14. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,224. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG opened at $344.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 0.75. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $230.08 and a 1-year high of $350.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

