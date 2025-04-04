New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,816,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Trane Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,560,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $275,960.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,299,384.19. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $331.21 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $286.32 and a fifty-two week high of $422.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.69.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

