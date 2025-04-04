Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $1,100.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,023.74.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $917.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $972.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $873.52. Netflix has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market cap of $392.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,676 shares of company stock worth $273,515,672 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,617,081,000 after purchasing an additional 375,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after buying an additional 175,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,019,087,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

