Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,023.74.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $917.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $392.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $972.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $873.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,676 shares of company stock valued at $273,515,672. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

