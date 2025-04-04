Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Lowered to “Underweight” Rating by Morgan Stanley

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $91.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Nestlé Stock Up 3.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NSRGY stock opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.72. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $80.11 and a 12 month high of $110.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

