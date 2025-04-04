NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.33, but opened at $9.00. NerdWallet shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 104,131 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NerdWallet Trading Down 9.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.59 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.39.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. On average, analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the third quarter worth $135,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NerdWallet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 346.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 498,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 386,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

