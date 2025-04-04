Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Nayax’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

NYAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Nayax from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Nayax Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Shares of NASDAQ NYAX opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38. Nayax has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.42 and a beta of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nayax by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,183,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,630,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nayax by 5,526.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Nayax by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 92,441 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nayax in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

