Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Short Interest Update

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,300 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the February 28th total of 291,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 53,300 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,767.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,117,788 shares in the company, valued at $10,016,610.12. This trade represents a 0.53 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 78,367 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 325,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 96,889 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 95,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 220,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 139,081 shares during the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NAUT opened at $0.75 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim set a $2.50 target price on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nautilus Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

