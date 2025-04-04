NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Purchases £1,184.94 in Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Lena Wilson acquired 261 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.95) per share, with a total value of £1,184.94 ($1,552.59).

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 452.50 ($5.93) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 448.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 404.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 267 ($3.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 485.51 ($6.36).

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported GBX 52.50 ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 580 ($7.60) to GBX 615 ($8.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 510 ($6.68) to GBX 550 ($7.21) and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 477.50 ($6.26).

NatWest Group is a UK-focused banking organisation, serving over 19 million customers, with business operations stretching across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

