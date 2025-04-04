National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Acquired by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,186 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of National Health Investors worth $27,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,128,000 after acquiring an additional 102,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,648,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,242,000 after purchasing an additional 82,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,765,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,322,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

NYSE NHI opened at $73.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.08. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.80 and a 1-year high of $86.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. The company had revenue of $85.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

