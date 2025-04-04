National Bankshares Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$53.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut Rogers Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$66.50 to C$64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.14.

Shares of TSE RCI.B opened at C$36.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.62. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$35.51 and a 1-year high of C$56.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.06.

Rogers is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with its more than 10 million subscribers equating to one third of the total Canadian market. Rogers’ wireless business accounted for 60% of the company’s total sales in 2021 and has increasingly provided a bigger portion of total company sales over the last several years.

