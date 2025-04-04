National Bank of Canada FI Sells 4,151 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.06% of Howmet Aerospace worth $27,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 236.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

