National Bank of Canada FI Sells 188,950 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188,950 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.14.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $302.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

