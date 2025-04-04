National Bank of Canada FI Sells 15,793 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,793 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.08% of Teledyne Technologies worth $17,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,030.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total transaction of $2,920,413.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,383.08. This trade represents a 53.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total value of $2,989,092.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 144,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,910,255.66. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,571 shares of company stock valued at $17,709,721. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $471.65 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $522.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $500.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

