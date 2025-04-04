National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 893,557 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 277.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893,557 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of Kenvue worth $25,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

