National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 45,884 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1,028.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,884 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.13% of Curtiss-Wright worth $17,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 160,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,612,000 after buying an additional 34,706 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 33.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CW. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. The trade was a 10.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total value of $2,875,205.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,494,977.35. The trade was a 17.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and sold 21,797 shares valued at $7,436,255. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 7.0 %

CW stock opened at $303.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $246.43 and a 12 month high of $393.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.23 and its 200 day moving average is $346.67.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.