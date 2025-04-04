National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 271276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

National Australia Bank Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16.

About National Australia Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.