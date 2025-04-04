National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 271276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16.
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
