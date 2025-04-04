Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Gail Boxer Marcus Sells 4,000 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total transaction of $563,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,129.12. This trade represents a 29.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gail Boxer Marcus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.69, for a total transaction of $590,760.00.

Natera Price Performance

NTRA stock opened at $138.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.81 and a beta of 1.80. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.13 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. Research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Natera by 345.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

