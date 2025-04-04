Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 791.97 ($10.38) and last traded at GBX 791.97 ($10.38), with a volume of 289473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 816 ($10.69).

Murray Income Trust Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 843.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 833.73. The company has a market cap of £788.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 15.20 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Murray Income Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 92.34%.

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.97%.

In related news, insider Andrew Page acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 853 ($11.18) per share, for a total transaction of £21,325 ($27,941.56). 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

An investment trust founded in 1923 aiming for high and growing income with capital growth.

Featured Stories

