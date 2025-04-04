Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on June 2nd

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th.

Murphy Oil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years. Murphy Oil has a payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 13.0 %

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $25.41 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu acquired 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,999.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,065 shares in the company, valued at $989,635.50. This represents a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 931,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,660,801.97. This represents a 5.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MUR. UBS Group cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.92.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

