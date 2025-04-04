Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.04. Multi-Metal Development shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 139,000 shares trading hands.
Multi-Metal Development Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.
About Multi-Metal Development
Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.
