Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Price Up 7.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) shot up 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $134.94 and last traded at $134.90. 265,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 508,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.22.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 698,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,435,669.04. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after acquiring an additional 145,767 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $2,353,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,370,000 after purchasing an additional 51,667 shares during the period. Finally, Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,999,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile



Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Further Reading

