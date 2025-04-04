Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,119,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,331,000 after acquiring an additional 122,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,148,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,186,000 after purchasing an additional 539,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,457,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,939,000 after buying an additional 739,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 870,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,795,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $102.88 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.51.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $681,936.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,867,604.42. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total value of $93,007.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,856.18. The trade was a 15.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,906 shares of company stock worth $33,869,030. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

