Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 32.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAG opened at $34.16 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.05.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

