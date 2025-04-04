Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $176,784,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,508 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at about $28,980,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,023,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,778,000 after buying an additional 493,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,602 shares in the company, valued at $509,866.20. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $945,882. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

