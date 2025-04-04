Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Hexcel by 1,069.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen upgraded Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.98. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $73.58.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.77%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

