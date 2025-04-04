Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Pinterest by 484.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pinterest by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 911,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after acquiring an additional 67,128 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $7,818,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 789,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,900,000 after purchasing an additional 545,066 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $137,365.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,072.34. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 38,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $1,322,684.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,946,493.33. The trade was a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,832,336 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

PINS opened at $27.54 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

