Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,552 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $751,908,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,106,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,853,000 after acquiring an additional 134,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,624,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,429,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 9.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,448,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,565,000 after purchasing an additional 69,612 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $73.25 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.35.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $192,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,532.72. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 9,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $733,154.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.57. The trade was a 39.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 371,746 shares of company stock valued at $29,689,595 in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

